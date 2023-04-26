Iraq.. is not far from Sudan
The situation exploded in Sudan between the army and the “rapid intervention forces.” These forces were formed in the Darfur war (2003) to support the Sudanese army, but after the end of the crisis, it was difficult to solve it, until it had a role in the general change (2018). A fatwa of “competent jihad” was not issued in Sudan, and those forces were not called sacred, for the sacred is above questioning and appeal.
The commander of the rapid intervention forces appeared as one of the most prominent leaders of change in Sudan, who exposed the ousted president with what was attributed to Imam Malik bin Anas (T: 179 AH), the permissibility of killing one-third for the sake of two-thirds. Al-Bashir said, according to Muhammad Hamidti’s narration: “We are Malikis, and the Malikis have a fatwa to kill a third, and let two-thirds live in safety or dignity, and the extremists among them kill fifty percent” (video on the net). It became clear that this fatwa was tucked into the imam, broadcasted with a sectarian tendency, in the books of the Ash’aris, mentioned by Abu Al-Ma’ali Al-Juwayni (T: 478 AH), and his student Abu Hamid Al-Ghazali (T: 505 AH) quoted him: “Malik still had his sight, the effect of that was the authorization of killing One-third of the nation, with definitive protection of the first two from spilling a cup of blood, without a reason rooted in the Sharia, and among them is its permissibility of discipline by killing, in controlling the state and establishing politics. The proof is in the assets). However, the Maliki sheikhs denied the fatwa. In the sense that Hemedti, according to this narration, announced the justification for removing the Bashir regime, and he (i.e. Bashir) intends to kill a third of the protesters against him!
The Sudanese scene, regarding the protesters, was not far from what happened to the Iraqi protesters. It is true that no direct fatwas were issued to kill them, but dozens of fatwas were issued implicitly, and whoever examines the “Mujahid’s Guide” by Muhammad Kazem Al-Hairi, the sermons of the clerics, and the generalizer of the “Afaq” channel, will find the content. It was clear in it that they considered them infidels and immoral, until the most prominent leaders of the mujahideen appeared, saying out loud, “We have to be led”! Note that most of those involved in the militias were raised on the “Guidance of the Mujahid.”
Sudan has become two armies, and the state is one, and in Iraq two armies and the declared state is one, but what is more than the mobilization of Iraq is that it has become an economic force, within the state, after the establishment of a giant investment company, so its militias began to grow, it has its own intelligence apparatus, it arrests and kidnaps openly, taken from the region « Jurf al-Sakhr is the capital, the place whose people were forbidden to return. I see the scene as follows, according to what happened in Sudan: The mobilization of Iraq was built according to a deliberate strategy, since (2003), and the fatwa of “competent jihad” is only a religious cover, in order to add the “sacred” to it, and it is amplified by the presence of ministers and senior employees in the state, and I promised him And his equipment from the Iraqi budget, it is enough for you to look at the banners, pictures, statements, and practices.
The situation exploded in Sudan, between the army and the Rapid Intervention Forces, and we do not think that the state “Janjaweed” of Iraq will obey the law, obeying the orders of the legitimate authority. So beware of confrontation, which if it happens, do not leave and do not stay. Let the Sudanese scene today be a lesson for Iraq tomorrow!
A country with two armies cannot be stable. Iraq, with the presence of militias, has become an expulsion of its people, in the era of democracy, and it is the one who is referred to for the greatness of its goodness and bliss in the house of Bashar bin Burad (killed: 168 AH): “People crowd at its door / and the sweet resource is crowded” (Al-Diwan).
In the sense that there are many invaders and greedy people at its door with various excuses, protecting the sect or nationalism. Visit Iraqi Kurdistan, and you will see a crowd of loyalist “Janjaweed” soldiers waiting, including kidnapped and assassinated sons.
Iraqi writer
