Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Iraq has intensified operations to recover its citizens from the Al-Hawl camp in northeastern Syria, to reduce the threats of militants in the camp, which houses tens of thousands of people, most of whom are wives and children of members and supporters of the terrorist organization ISIS.

Baghdad hopes that this step will reduce “the cross-border threats posed by extremists and ultimately lead to the camp’s closure.”

Iraqi officials considered that the camp, located near the Iraqi-Syrian border, constitutes a major threat to Iraq’s security and represents “a hotbed of extremist ideology for militants and a place where thousands of children grew up to become fighters in the future.”

Ali Jahangir, spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Migration and Displacement, warned that “the camp constitutes a time bomb that may explode at any moment.”

Jahangir said, “More than 5,000 Iraqis have been returned to their homeland from Al-Hawl camp since January, expecting more to be returned in the coming weeks.”

For those who express their willingness to return to Iraq, the camp authorities send their names to Baghdad, where the government conducts a security examination and grants final approval.

In a related context, the Iraqi Military Intelligence Directorate announced yesterday the arrest of 7 people accused of terrorism in Anbar and Nineveh governorates. The Directorate said in a statement: “With separate operations and based on accurate intelligence information from the leadership divisions of the 10, 15 and 16 divisions affiliated with the Directorate of Military Intelligence, and in cooperation with the ground forces present in the areas of responsibility, precise ambushes were set up in the control of Al-Saqour and Al-Muttaf, the villages of Abu Kadur and Al-Bouer, and the Al-Jada’a area. Al-Shifa neighborhood, which resulted in the arrest of 7 people accused of terrorism in accordance with the provisions of Article Four of the Anti-Terrorism Law in the districts of Mosul and Fallujah and one of the areas west of Nineveh. The statement added, “They were handed over to the requesting authorities after completing the necessary procedures against them.”