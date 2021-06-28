According to the decision issued by the Governor of Dhi Qar Muhammad Hadi Hussein, “Given that the governorate entered the third wave of the Corona epidemic and the number of injuries and deaths increased clearly daily, the crisis cell in the governorate decided to suspend the official working hours of all official departments, with the exception of the Dhi Qar Health Department and service departments, starting from Monday through Sunday.

It was also decided to completely close all restaurants, cafes, malls and commercial markets, while maintaining the delivery service for restaurants exclusively, and allowing bakeries and ovens to operate.

The decisions included full adherence to the means of prevention, especially the wearing of masks, the continuous sterilization of all citizens, and the prevention of official and social gatherings such as celebrations, weddings and mourning councils.

The imposition of a comprehensive curfew will take effect in Dhi Qar Governorate, whose center is the city of Nasiriyah, from 9 pm to 4 am, starting from Monday.

A source in the Dhi Qar Health Department revealed in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that the injuries “are very large, and the hospitals designated for Corona patients are overcrowded, and they are no longer able to absorb more.”

He continues, “We do not expect that a period of one week of imposing the comprehensive curfew will contribute to alleviating the severity of the third wave, which is afflicting Iraq and Dhi Qar Governorate in particular. We will most likely make recommendations to the responsible authorities to extend the comprehensive curfew for two or three weeks, according to the developments of the epidemiological reality on the ground.”

And the Supreme Committee for National Health and Safety in Iraq, headed by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi, decided at the end of last May to extend the partial ban, which extends from 9 pm until 5 am, to confront the continuing outbreak of the Corona virus in the country.

It is noteworthy that Iraq is one of the Arab countries with the most cases of infection with the deadly virus, as the number of infections reached more than one million and 325 thousand, while the number of deaths exceeded 17 thousand.