Hundreds of Iraqi protesters stormed the Iraqi Parliament on Wednesday, July 27, amid outrage over the election of Mohammed al-Sudani as a candidate for prime minister by Iranian-backed political movements.

Chanting curses against Iran, hundreds of Iraqis stormed their country’s parliament in Baghdad on July 27.

The crowd rejects the recent nomination of Mohammed al-Sudani as the official candidate of the Coordination Framework bloc, a coalition led by Shiite political parties backed by Tehran and its allies.

Riot police used water cannons to try to contain protesters who jumped over walls in the capital’s fortified Green Zone to protest.

But despite the attempts of the security forces, many entered the gates of the area, which houses government buildings and embassies of several countries.

“Sudani, get out!”, shouted hundreds of demonstrators gathered at two of the main entrances to the Legislative.

Interim Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi called for calm and restraint, calling on the protesters to withdraw immediately.

This is the largest protest in Iraq since parliamentary elections were held last October.

Many of the protesters are followers of the influential Shi’ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, of whom they carried photos, and who recently resigned from the government formation process, despite winning the majority of seats in last year’s elections.

Political stalemate triggers protests

Al-Sudani was selected as a candidate for prime minister by former prime minister leader Nouri al-Maliki.

But before Al-Sudani can face Parliament to be officially confirmed in office, the parties must elect a president.

However, Shi’ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr walked out of government formation talks. The biggest vote winner in October withdrew his 74 lawmakers from parliament after he failed to muster the support of enough lawmakers to get the majority required to elect Iraq’s next president.

That withdrawal ceded dozens of seats to his rivals and Mohammed al-Sudani, leader of the Framework bloc, went ahead with the intentions of forming a next administration, which has generated protests among the popular base of millions of followers of Al-Sadr.

The nation is in a long post-election stalemate, as infighting mainly between Shiite and Kurdish groups prevents the formation of a cabinet, more than nine months after elections were held. A situation that stands in the way of needed reforms as the nation struggles to recover from decades of conflict and economic woes.

The gridlock has left Iraq without a budget for 2022, delaying spending on needed infrastructure projects and financial reform.

“There is no government, so there is no budget, the streets remain potholed, electricity and water are scarce, and health care and education are poor,” said Mohammed Mohammed, a 68-year-old retired civil servant from the city. of Nassiriya.

The country has gone a record 290 days without a new head of state or cabinet. For now, the outgoing government of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi continues to run the country.

If the political parties fail to agree on a new administration, Al-Kadhimi could remain interim until new elections are held.

With Reuters and AP