In the details revealed by the spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Saif Al-Badr, to the Iraqi News Agency, “The ministry has recorded since the beginning of this year 67 cases of hemorrhagic fever, including 10 deaths throughout Iraq.”

According to the Iraqi official, Dhi Qar, in the south of the country, topped the Iraqi governorates with the number of injuries and deaths, followed by the governorates of Basra, Muthanna and Najaf.

According to Iraqi health care expert Jamal Muhammad, the frequency of hemorrhagic fever infections “is increasing at such a time, and this is an indication that the causes and factors generating the spread of the disease among humans unfortunately still exist, and have not been properly addressed.”

Muhammad pointed to the most prominent causes of the spread of the disease, saying: “There is a phenomenon of indiscriminate slaughter of livestock and non-compliance with the specified places for that, as the slaughter operations take place even in the middle of residential neighborhoods and in public places and streets within cities and villages, which causes serious environmental pollution that helps the emergence of various epidemics and infectious diseases.” “.

He added, “Meat of unknown origin is sold at cheaper prices by street vendors, and it does not bear health stamps, as it is not subject to control and often carries diseases that expose its consumers to great risks, which requires harsh penalties against violators of the regulations and instructions of the health and veterinary departments.”

And he continued: “It is necessary to intensify preventive campaigns and to publicize the dangers of this deadly fever, ways of transmitting its infection and avoiding it, and foremost among them is adherence to the rules of public and personal hygiene and not mixing with livestock in such epidemic conditions and staying away from them, and most importantly not buying meat until after making sure that it is suitable for consumption and free from diseases.” From trusted stores that adhere to public health requirements.

What is hemorrhagic fever and its symptoms?

This viral fever is usually transmitted from infected animals to humans, through contaminated blood and meat, and due to the absence of oversight and weak health precautions and preventive controls in the work of meat shops, and the slaughter of sick animals without examination and control.

Although the virus dies if infected meat contaminated with the virus is properly cooked, it may even be transmitted through the blood of infected animals.

Experts warn that the virus may also be transmitted from one person to another, especially through sexual contact, or saliva and various body fluids.

Early symptoms of the disease include fever, tiredness, weakness, or general malaise, dizziness, muscle, bone, or joint pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Symptoms that may become life-threatening include bleeding under the skin, internal organs, mouth, eyes or ears, nervous system dysfunction, coma, delirium, renal, respiratory and hepatic failure.

Ways of infection

Viral hemorrhagic fevers spread through contact with animals, knowing that the viruses that cause hemorrhagic fevers live in many animal and insect hosts, and they mostly include mosquitoes, ticks, rodents or bats.

Some types of viral hemorrhagic fevers are transmitted through mosquito or tick bites, and others are transmitted through contact with the fluids of an infected person.

If you travel to an area where certain hemorrhagic fevers are common, you may become infected without showing symptoms until after you return to your home country, and it may take from two to 21 days for symptoms to appear, depending on the type of virus.

Disease prevention methods

– If you live in, work in, or travel to areas where this disease is common, protect yourself from infection by using appropriate protective measures when handling blood or body fluids, such as wearing gloves and eye and face protection.

Precautions also include caution when handling, disinfecting and disposing of laboratory samples and waste.

Although there is no specific treatment for most types of viral hemorrhagic fevers, Ribavirin and Verazole may help shorten the course of some infections and prevent complications in some cases.