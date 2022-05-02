Home page World

Of: Julius Fastnacht

Split

Heavy sandstorms repeatedly occur in Iraq, affecting large parts of the country. Climate change is likely to play a key role.

BAGHDAD – The images of the sandstorms that turned parts of Iraq orange on Sunday (May 01) look impressive. But the underlying natural spectacle had serious consequences.

As the state news agency INA announced, flights had to be suspended at the airports in the capital Baghdad and in southern Najaf due to poor visibility. According to the British Guardian, visibility was sometimes less than 500 meters. The storms, which affected a total of five provinces across the country, also had health consequences for some people. In Karbala in the south of the country, hospitals reported at least 50 patients with breathing difficulties and a risk of suffocation.

Iraq regularly struggles with heavy sandstorms

According to the Guardian, the sandstorms are an ongoing problem for Iraq – the state was already affected by a series of storms in April. At that time, too, the airports had to prevent take-offs, and numerous people were hospitalized.

Because of the sandstorms, visibility in parts of Iraq is severely limited, even air traffic has to be stopped. © Ameer Al-Mohammedawi/dpa

Speaking to the Guardian, Iraqi Weather Service’s Amer al-Jabri cited “drought, desertification and declining rainfall” as the reasons for the sandstorms.

Heavy sandstorms in Iraq probably result of climate change

Iraq is considered to be particularly vulnerable to climate change. A spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of the Environment had already warned in April that the country was expecting “272 days of dust” annually over the next few decades. The expansion of the vegetation cover and the planting of forests, which serve as wind breakers, are possible measures to counteract the phenomenon.

Dozens of people in Iraq are hospitalized because the sandstorms are causing them severe breathing difficulties. © Ameer Al-Mohammedawi/dpa

Not only Iraq is currently affected by extreme weather phenomena. India and Pakistan are currently experiencing a dangerous heat wave, which is also a result of climate change. (juf/dpa)