The Colombian National Team has this Friday, at 2 pm, its first friendly of the Fifa date. Néstor Lorenzo’s team will face Iraq at the Mestalla stadium, in Valencia (Spain).

And before the duel, the coach of Iraq, the Spanish Jesús Casas, spoke about what he expects from the match. And Zidane, the player who excites the Iraqis.

‘Colombia is a better team than ours’

The Colombian National Team trains in Valencia to play against Iraq and Germany. Photo: Colombian Football Federation

“I arrived in November with my coaching staff. The experience has been good, we are in a process of change and testing players. Precisely, in this call, we have five or six players who can debut with the absolute“said Casas, Iraq’s coach, in a talk with ‘Caracol Radio’, about the current situation of his team.

Then, about Colombia, he said: “I know that the coach had worked with Pékerman (…), I think they haven’t lost yet. It’s a pretty powerful team, with players who play in very important leagues. It is a team that is committed to having the ball and for us it is a very important ‘test’ because it is a superior team to us and it is going to demand one hundred percent of us“.

“We are trying to change the style, looking for players with a good foot, to be protagonists with the ball. Physically we are not very powerful, so we hope to have the ball as much as possible,” he said about his proposal.

Later, when asked about the impact of James Rodríguez, absent in Colombia, he said that he is well remembered in Spain and even “known” in Iraq, for his merengue past.

At the end, questioned by the young figure of his team, Zidane Iqbal, who plays for Manchester United, he said: “The hopes of the Iraqi people and ours are pinned on Zidane. Let’s hope he’s out of the game on Friday and has a great game.”

Square’s words

“With God’s help, we hope to do it the right way to continue on this path we’ve been on since the ‘Profe’ came and remain undefeated because it hasn’t been lost yet and most importantly we must get used to winning because that helps to win”explained Cuadrado in an appearance before the media at the Valencia concentration.

Cuadrado said he was happy to return to the national team and valued the first days together. “Being able to represent the country is always a privilege, a source of pride. The team is doing very well. We have been working, some colleagues are still missing, but those of us who are here have begun to approach the matches with a good attitude, giving 100% of each one at the disposal of the ‘Profe’”, he pointed out.

