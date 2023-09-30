Baghdad (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, Iraqi Minister of Electricity Ziad Ali Fadel announced the complete completion of the connection with Jordan. The Iraqi News Agency “INA” quoted Fadel as saying, “All the connection contracts with neighboring countries are proceeding properly,” pointing out that “the Jordanian connection has been fully completed between the two countries through the border, and in the coming days we will launch the current.”

He pointed out that “the Gulf-Saudi connection is proceeding properly, and there is no problem,” indicating that “the Ministry made promises in 2023 that the quantities of energy prepared for the summer would be 24 thousand megawatts, and this is what was achieved during the summer, and we are in the process of preparing a plan for the summer of 2024.” We will also give a real and accurate number, and we will be committed to it as we did last summer.

In addition, Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani confirmed yesterday that Iraq is on the right track and that the efforts of those working day and night have begun to appear and bear fruit.

The Prime Minister’s Media Office said in a statement: “Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani honored the top students and outstanding graduates of preparatory school for the academic year 2022-2023, during an honoring ceremony held in the capital, Baghdad.”

He pointed to “the national education strategy, one of the results of which was the allocation of 5,000 scholarships in important and rare specializations, which the development movement and infrastructure development need, and which will be an opportunity for all outstanding students and top students, according to what the government program targets.”