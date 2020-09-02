Coming from Beirut, where he had come to show the Lebanese the way forward for the future, Emmanuel Macron was in Baghdad yesterday to confirm his support for the “Sovereignty” of Iraq in the face of “Foreign interference”. He also assured that France would continue to “Act alongside” of Iraq in the fight against the jihadists, which “Is not over even though we have defeated the caliphate” of the Islamic State (IS) group in 2017.

During this visit, the French President met with the new Prime Minister, Moustafa Al Kazimi, to discuss the launch, “In conjunction with the United Nations, (of) an initiative to support a process of sovereignty” from Iraq. Beyond the vagueness of the formulation capable of allowing the integration of other countries, Emmanuel Macron is launching the idea of ​​an international conference. It can all the more so since the American attitude of all-out confrontation with Iran and Washington’s desire to impose new sanctions on the Islamic Republic obviously have significant repercussions in Iraq, a ground of confrontation between Iranians and Americans fighting over sponsorship of the country.

Hence this statement by the head of the Iraqi government: “We do not want to be a place of confrontation, but of stability and moderation”, by hoping that France and Europe play a more important role in “The restoration of stability in the region”. He had recently insisted that the relationship between Baghdad and Tehran must be “State to State and not via militias”. An allusion to Hachd al-Chaabi (literally the Popular Mobilization), a coalition of armed groups yet integrated into the state and which, for the most part, demand from Parliament the expulsion of American troops.

If Turkey has not been named publicly, it has most certainly been the subject of discussions between French and Iraqi officials. Turkish troops are stationed in Iraq, from where they lead offensives against the bases of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), while the air force bombed several areas, killing Iraqi soldiers. This caused tensions between the two countries. Paris, which is confronted with Ankara in the Mediterranean not only over the sending of arms to Libya but also over the exploitation of hydrocarbons, sees this as a means of stepping up the pressure on Turkey. From Beirut then from Baghdad, Emmanuel Macron sent several messages that regional capitals have certainly heard. It remains to be seen what they will do with it.