Iraq | Fourteen killed in a fire at a university dormitory in Kurdistan

The fire is suspected to have started from a short circuit.

At least 14 people have died in a fire that broke out in a university dormitory in Kurdistan in the northern parts of Iraq, reports news agency AFP.

According to the local Rudaw television channel, students and staff of Soran University live in the dormitory. According to the channel, the fire would have started from a short circuit.

According to the Iraqi state news agency INA, local authorities have confirmed that 14 people died and 18 people were injured. The fire has since been brought under control.

Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Autonomous Region Masrour Barzani has demanded an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.