Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Yesterday, a security source in Anbar province, western Iraq, said that a plot by the terrorist organization “ISIS” in the “Rawa” district to control the region was thwarted.

The source said, “The security leaders issued warning signs of planned terrorist operations to target different areas of Rawa district, west of Anbar, against the background of the arrest of one of the leaders of the terrorist organization and his confession of preparing to launch terrorist attacks in military uniform similar to the plan to enter Haditha district in 2012.”

The source pointed out that “the security leaders instructed all military units to exercise maximum caution and caution to prevent any security breach.”

In another context, the Security Media Cell in Iraq announced, yesterday, the overthrow of drug dealers belonging to the terrorist organization “ISIS”.

And the cell stated in a press statement: “According to the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammad Shia’ al-Sudani, and the supervision of the head of the Anti-Terrorism Service, Lieutenant General Abdel-Wahhab Al-Saadi, and with accurate intelligence information and in coordination with the Iraqi National Intelligence Service, our soldiers clashed with a group of drug dealers in Khanaqin district, Diyala Governorate.” She added, “The merchants, whom the security forces clashed with in the village of Qara Taba, belong to ISIS terrorist gangs, and were able to arrest three of them and seize a group of criminal swordsmen.”