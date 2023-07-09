And a statement by the media department of the Iraqi Parliament, reported by the official news agency (INA), stated that “the Presidency of the Parliament announces the start of the second legislative term, the second legislative year, on Sunday 7/9/2023,” and the parliamentary committees begin their legislative and oversight work. Starting from that date, while the first session will take place on Saturday 7/15/2023.

Two Iraqi political analysts present to “Sky News Arabia” the most prominent laws to be discussed, the size of the dispute or agreement around them, and their impact on the future of the “state administration coalition”, in the new chapter, which lasts for 4 months, according to the constitution.

“pardon” and “oil”

The Iraqi political analyst and academic, Dr. Muhannad al-Janabi, says about the laws presented to parliament in the new chapter and the positions of the political blocs around them:

Parliament will resume its sessions with draft laws read as well as bills sent from the government.

The most prominent law is the “general amnesty” law, which is widely controversial. It is also subject to a “political veto” by some parties to the “coordinating framework” (consisting of Shiite political blocs).

The government a few days ago formed a committee related to draft laws sent to parliament, and I believe that this committee was given the power to evaluate and decide on draft laws.

Therefore, this chapter may witness government bills, not political bills such as projects that enjoy political agreement, or were mentioned in the government formation paper and the ministerial platform paper (the government program).

The political blocs are also waiting for a very important law, which is the oil and gas law (distributing revenues to regions).

However, Al-Janabi is not optimistic about the approval of the draft oil law and the general amnesty in this legislative term, “because the political atmosphere and relations between the parties to the state administration coalition are not believed to be positive” to the extent that allows for their resolution.

The general amnesty law is surrounded by sharp differences between the political blocs, Shiite, Sunni and Kurdish. Some of them demand the approval of the law to release those they deem “oppressed” during the era of previous governments, and were imprisoned after obtaining confessions from them “by coercion.” Some of them demand its abolition. Because it means “rewarding” the criminals and the corrupt for their crimes by not receiving appropriate punishment.

Security and intelligence laws

For his part, the Iraqi political analyst, Yassin Aziz, talks about the laws that are expected to be presented to parliament in terms of security, in light of the war that the country is waging against terrorism.

Some of these laws relate to the “national security” and “intelligence” agencies, pointing out that the government of Muhammad Shia’a al-Sudani “is facing pressure to grant more sensitive security positions to the parties to the coordination framework.”

The dispute over the “national security” and “intelligence” laws is not about the origin of the laws, but about the acquisition of positions.

The “crack” of the state coalition

Aziz expects that the new legislative term will witness heated sessions and “settlement of scores”, especially between the deputies of the “coordinating framework” and deputies of the other Sunni and Kurdish bloc, similar to the heated sessions that were previously held on the budget law, “which caused a rift in the relations of the parties to the state coalition.”

And the State Administration Coalition was formed in September 2022 to form the new government, whose formation had faltered for a year, and included Sunni, Shiite and Kurdish forces, including the “Coordination Framework”, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, the Sovereignty Alliance, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, the “Azm” coalition, and “Babylon”, The most prominent of those absent from it was the “Sadr movement” led by Muqtada al-Sadr.

However, the coalition does not always agree on the main issues, and witnesses disputes that raise questions about its future, as happened during the discussion of the draft state budget before its approval last June.