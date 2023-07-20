Iraq | Finnish ambassador Matti Lassila: “This time there is more destruction”

The Finnish embassy in Baghdad is located in the same building group as Sweden. The diplomats of both countries have been evacuated to evacuation facilities.

Finland Ambassador to Iraq Matti Lassila told early Thursday morning about the situation in Baghdad, where a crowd had invaded the Swedish embassy and set fire there.

The Finnish embassy is in the same group of buildings as Sweden, which is surrounded by walls.

“The embassy staff is safe, we don’t know about any material damage to the embassy buildings yet,” Lassila told HS by phone.

Finnish ambassador to Baghdad, Matti Lassila.

Mixed The diplomats of Sweden and Finland were evacuated to evacuation facilities on Wednesday afternoon, Lassila said.

“The protesters entered from the side of the Swedish embassy. This time there is more destruction.”

Nordic embassies have had to be evacuated before. At the end of June, there was a large demonstration in front of the embassy area, when demonstrators invaded the embassy area as well.

The Iraqi administration has not been able to secure the integrity of the embassy.

“Of course, we have been in contact with the Iraqi authorities,” Lassila said.

From Finland there are two diplomats posted in Baghdad, an ambassador and a consul.

“As of this morning, we still don’t know what’s there [suurlähetystöllä] has exactly happened.”