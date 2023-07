How did you feel about the content of this article?

An Iraqi refugee kicked the Koran in front of the Arab country’s embassy in Stockholm, but did not burn it: the act last month sparked a row between Iraq and Sweden | Photo: EFE/EPA/Oscar Olsson

The Iraqi government ordered this Thursday (20) the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador in Baghdad, amid hostilities over demonstrations involving the Koran, the holy book of Islam.

According to Agence France-Presse, the expulsion was in response to an announcement that an Iraqi refugee, Salwan Momika, was authorized to hold a demonstration in which he would burn a copy of the Koran in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm.

He had already burned pages of the book in front of a mosque in the Swedish capital in June, which created a row between the two countries.

Subsequently, the Swedish government also authorized a demonstration in which the Bible and Torah would be burned in front of the Israeli embassy, ​​claiming that the act would be protected by sections of the Constitution that protect freedom of expression, assembly and demonstration. However, the demonstrator withdrew from holding the protest.

This Thursday, according to international agencies, Momika stepped and kicked the Koran in Stockholm, but did not burn the book.

Before the act, the Iraqi government requested the departure of the Swedish ambassador in Baghdad and announced that the Iraqi chargé d’affaires in Stockholm had been recalled to the Arab country.

Iraqi authorities have also suspended Swedish telecommunications company Ericsson’s license to operate in the country.

In the early hours of this Thursday, due to the authorization for acts in Sweden with the destruction of the Koran, supporters of the religious leader Moqtada al-Sadr invaded and set fire to the Swedish embassy in Baghdad. In response, the Swedish government summoned the Iraqi Deputy Ambassador in Stockholm for clarification.

“What happened is totally unacceptable and the government condemns these attacks in the strongest possible terms,” ​​said Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström.