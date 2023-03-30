Iraqi security operations are taking place in the regions of Diyala (northeast), Salah al-Din (north), Anbar (west) and Nineveh (northwest).

In this context, on Monday, the Joint Operations Command announced, on Wednesday, the destruction of an ISIS den with an air strike in the Kirkuk governorate, in the north of the country.

The command said in a statement published by the Iraqi News Agency, “The F-16 warplanes destroyed a hideout for terrorists and killed a number of them in the valley of Kirkuk,” adding that “this came according to information from military intelligence.”

Meanwhile, the Iraqi security authorities continue to announce, successively, the arrest of terrorist elements of the organization in many Iraqi regions.

Unconventional tactics

Analysts and security experts believe that the pace of the offensive initiative against ISIS is witnessing a remarkable escalation in Iraq, which is now not satisfied with only large and wide security operations from the ground and air, but rather is targeted through raids on the organization’s members and its small sleeper cells.

The operations use unconventional combat tactics such as airdrops, the use of jet aircraft and increased intelligence monitoring efforts, which, according to them, is an indication of Iraq’s development of the capabilities of its forces in combating terrorism.

From reaction to initiative

Ali al-Baydar, a researcher specializing in Iraqi affairs, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia:

– These escalating operations fall within the context of activating the strong preemptive strikes directed by the Iraqi forces to ISIS, with the intelligence and security effort reaching advanced levels in the fight against the terrorist organization, so that the Iraqi forces are now holding the initiative, which enabled them to move from the stage of reactions to the terrorist operations of ISIS Surprising him and chasing him everywhere.

The organization is about to breathe its last in Iraq with the decline of its funding and the absence of social incubators for it, and the impact of successive strikes against it in quantity and quality, and the activation of security plans and government programs concerned with drying up the sources and hotbeds of ISIS in some regions of the country.

ISIS deterrence strategy

For his part, the director of the Center for Political Thinking and professor of political science at the University of Baghdad, Dr. Ihsan Al-Shammari, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”:

Directing pre-emptive strikes is part of the deterrent strategy adopted by Iraq against terrorist groups, especially ISIS, which is becoming active again in a number of regions of the country, such as Salah al-Din, Diyala, Kirkuk and Nineveh.

– The strikes reflect the Sudanese government’s determination not to be complacent in the issue of confronting ISIS, reflecting that Iraq is capable of defeating and deterring terrorism, but despite that, there is no choice but to continue cooperation with the international coalition in confronting ISIS.

– The upward pace observed during the last days and weeks of the Iraqi operations against ISIS, reflects positively on the strengthening of stability and security in the country, and for this reason, the Iraqi security institutions assume their responsibilities in cutting off this terrorist threat targeting Iraq.

Although Iraq announced the defeat of ISIS in the summer of 2017, after the terrorist organization controlled for more than 3 years since 2014, vast areas in the north and west of the country in particular, the cells of the organization and its remnants are still active in many of those areas and carry out successively bloody attacks against Iraqi military and civilian centers.