Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Yesterday, an Iraqi court issued a death sentence against criminals who recruited prisoners inside prisons for the terrorist organization “ISIS”.

A press release stated that “the Rusafa Criminal Court ruled the death penalty against 8 criminals who are deposited in the Iraqi Correctional Department for having agreed and participating among them in contacting prisoners affiliated with the terrorist organization ISIS to restructure the organization and plan to escape from prisons in order to implement an organized terrorist project.”

The statement added, “The criminals admitted that they had received instructions to restore the terrorist organization ISIS inside prisons, to recruit prisoners, to appoint princes and leaders, and to link them to the terrorist organization after their release from prisons.”