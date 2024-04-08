Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

The Iraqi Minister of Immigration and Displacement, Evan Faiq Jabro, confirmed that the Ministry of Immigration is continuing to make efforts to completely end the displacement file in the country according to what was planned for next July 30, noting that the coming days will witness the return of the last batch of displaced people from Sulaymaniyah and the declaration of the governorate free of displacement camps. While she thanked the local governments and security leaders for the great cooperation with the ministry in order to end this file.

During her meeting with the Governor of Salah al-Din, they discussed the conditions of families in the areas of return within the governorate and ways to support them and provide them with all the requirements for a decent living.

The meeting also witnessed a discussion of the plan to close displacement camps and implement the recommendations approved by the Council of Ministers to support stability in areas of return and prepare the appropriate ground for their return, especially with regard to implementing the decision to allocate 2% of appointments for education contracts in the governorate.