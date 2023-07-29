Sunday, July 30, 2023
Iraq | Electricity went out all over Iraq

July 29, 2023
Iraq | Electricity went out all over Iraq

The fire caused a nationwide power outage in Iraq on Saturday.

Fire at a power distribution center in southern Iraq caused a nationwide blackout on Saturday. According to the ministry responsible for electricity production, the fire affected the grid voltage supply throughout the country, when power transmission connections were cut and electricity production at power plants was interrupted.

Electricity is a sensitive political issue in Iraq, because despite the country’s huge oil reserves, the country’s dilapidated electricity grid cannot meet demand during peak times. In summer, power outages can last up to 10 hours.

Due to frequent outages, many rely on backup generators. However, not everyone can afford them, and not all generators have enough power for, for example, air conditioners, which people use in the summer when the mercury reaches up to 50 degrees.

