Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Iraqi security sources revealed that high-level orders were issued to double security measures in 11 areas near the border strip with Syria from the Nineveh and Anbar sides, through the intensive deployment of patrols, ambushes, and deep-sweeping operations, along with activating intelligence efforts to ward off the dangers of any infiltration operations by potential terrorists.

The sources said, “These measures, which began to be implemented two days ago, came after intelligence information was received about potential terrorist operations that might affect areas near the Syrian border with the aim of destabilizing security.”

The sources indicated that “the security situation in Anbar province is stable, and there are no fears of a possible infiltration by elements of the terrorist organization ISIS, but the sources confirmed that security measures were taken quickly in order to confront any possible or expected terrorist attempt.”

The sources added that the Iraqi security forces are handling the security file in a perfect manner and ISIS is no longer able to carry out any armed attacks, and its cells are in a defensive position in the desert areas where it is present, noting that the border strip is secure, and there is no danger threatening the safety of Anbar and its western regions, and the presence of ISIS is weak and has no influence in the desert areas.