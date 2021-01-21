It was the deadliest attack in three years. More than 20 people were killed Thursday January 21 by two suicide bombers who blew themselves up in a market in central Baghdad. A first man set off his explosive belt in the midst of vendors and onlookers in the second-hand clothing market in Tayaran Square As a crowd formed to try to come to the aid of the victims, a second suicide bomber detonated its explosives, explained the Interior Ministry.

In total, the authorities count more than 20 dead and 40 injured. Doctors say they are overwhelmed in the metropolis of ten million inhabitants. The Ministry of Health has announced that it has placed all medical staff on high alert.

An attack with exactly the same modus operandi had already mourned this same place, killing 31 people, almost three years ago to the day. As in 2018, this attack comes as the authorities are discussing the organization of a legislative election, a deadline regularly accompanied by violence in Iraq.