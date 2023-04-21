Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Yesterday, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia al-Sudani, dismissed the security commander of the fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad, after he escaped from one of its prisons, the former head of the Sunni Endowment Office, who was serving his sentence in this prison designated for “senior corrupt.”

The Prime Minister also ordered the closure of this prison attached to a police station located in the Green Zone.

In addition, an Iraqi security source reported the death of the fugitive suspect, Saad Kambesh, during his arrest in Mosul, according to local media.

The source said, “The accused died of a stroke during his arrest by a special force in the Ministry of Interior,” adding that “the death came during the accused’s attempt to escape from the force surrounding the scene.”

Kempesh, who was mainly in charge of managing shrines, Sunni mosques and other civilian property, was arrested on March 21, and was soon sentenced to “4 years in prison” after being convicted of “deliberately violating his job duties and causing damage to public money.”