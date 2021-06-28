Iraq denounced on Monday (28) deadly attacks by the United States against positions of pro-Iran militias in its territory and in neighboring Syria, while the powerful Iraqi paramilitary coalition Hashd al-Shaabi threatened to avenge its murdered fighters.

According to the Pentagon, the attacks killed several fighters and were in retaliation for similar actions against US interests in Iraq in recent months, which the United States blames on Iraqi factions loyal to Washington’s enemy Iran.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the attacks in Iraq and Syria should send a “strong” message of deterrence so that they do not continue to attack US forces.

“This action in self-defense to do what is necessary to prevent further attacks is a very important and strong message,” Blinken told media in Rome.

The attacks have paralleled efforts to get the US government to return to the nuclear deal with Iran, which would offer Tehran a relief from sanctions in exchange for its commitment not to develop nuclear weapons and to drastically reduce its nuclear program.

In Baghdad, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafah al-Kazimi denounced in a statement a “blatant violation of his country’s sovereignty” and called for “avoid escalation”.

It also reiterated its rejection of the use of Iraq as “a territory for reckoning”.

For years, Baghdad has warned of the risk that its two main allies, Iran and the United States, will use its territory as a battleground to settle scores, in a context of continuing tension over the nuclear issue.

In the early hours of Monday and by order of US President Joe Biden, the aviation team pointed to operational centers and weapons depots in two places in Syria and one in Iraq, facilities used by militias that have the support of Iran, announced the Pentagon .

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH), the attacks destroyed a warehouse and a position of Iraqi militiamen in Hashd al-Shaabi, near the town of Bukamal in eastern Syria, close to the Iraqi border.

At least seven Iraqi fighters died, the NGO said, which has a wide network of information sources in war-torn Syria, where several foreign armed militias are fighting alongside the government against rebels and extremists.

– “Revenge” –

Hashd al-Shaabi, a paramilitary alliance, has confirmed the deaths of four of its members in attacks in the Al Qaim region of western Iraq, near the Syrian border.

The fighters were “accomplishing their usual mission of preventing the infiltration” of Syrian extremists, Hashd al-Shaabi said in a statement, in which he said they were “not involved in any activity hostile to the foreign presence in Iraq.”

“The bombed positions did not house any deposits, contrary to US claims,” ​​he added.

The Pentagon said the targets were “facilities” used by militias involved in “unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks against US officials and facilities in Iraq.”

It was not immediately clear whether the four deaths announced by Hashd were included in the OSDH death toll or not.

Hashd al-Shaabi denies having acted outside of Iraq, but some of its factions based in eastern Syria are fighting – in their own name – alongside the Assad government.

“We will avenge the blood of our martyrs (…). We have already said that we will not remain silent in the face of the presence of the occupation forces”, threatened Hashd in another statement.

– Drones –

According to an analyst, the Hashd, which joined the regular troops a few years ago, has great power in Iraq, a country over which Iran has a strong influence and where the United States still maintains around 2,500 soldiers.

After the attacks, Iran accused the United States of “disrupting regional security”.

On the other hand, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian reaffirmed “France’s support for the stability and sovereignty of Iraq”, condemning the “unacceptable attacks (…) against the interests of the coalition”, said a spokesman from the Quai d’Orsay.

The American operation is the second of its kind against pro-Iranian militias in Syria since Joe Biden took office in January. Almost 20 fighters died in the first attack in February.

Since early 2021, more than 40 rocket or drone attacks have targeted US interests in Iraq, and Washington blames pro-Iranian factions.

Hashd is happy with the attacks against the United States, but does not claim its authorship.

