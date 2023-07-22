They were confronted by the security forces, who closed the Jumhuriya bridge leading to the Green Zone, preventing them from reaching the Danish embassy.

The protest came two days after people angry about the plan to burn the Holy Quran in Sweden stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad.

Protesters occupied the Diplomatic Center for several hours, waving flags and banners featuring the powerful Iraqi Shiite cleric and political leader Muqtada al-Sadr, and started a small fire. Embassy staff had been evacuated the day before.

Hours later, the Iraqi prime minister broke off diplomatic relations with Sweden to protest the desecration of the Koran.

An Iraqi asylum seeker who burned a copy of the Koran during a demonstration last month in Stockholm threatened to do the same again Thursday but eventually stopped.

However, he kicked and trampled him with his foot, and did the same with the Iraqi flag and a picture of Al-Sadr and the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

On Friday afternoon, thousands protested peacefully in Iraq and other Muslim-majority countries.

According to Danish media reports, members of the ultra-nationalist group (Danish Patriots) on Friday also burned a copy of the Holy Quran and an Iraqi flag in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen and broadcast the event live on Facebook.

The incident led to protests in Baghdad overnight. They chanted in support of al-Sadr and carried pictures of the prominent leader and the flag associated with his movement with the Iraqi flag. Hundreds of protesters tried to enter the Green Zone and clashed with the security forces before they dispersed.

In a statement, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack on the Holy Quran and the flag of the Republic of Iraq in front of the Iraqi embassy in Denmark.

And it called on the international community to stand urgently and responsibly towards these atrocities that violate social peace and coexistence all over the world, according to the statement.

Another protest is scheduled in Baghdad at 6 pm.