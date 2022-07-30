Iraq | Demonstrators stormed Iraq’s parliament building for the second time in days – “We are here in the name of revolution”, live broadcast underway

The political situation in Iraq remains uneasy even after the elections held ten months ago.

Picket have stormed the Iraqi parliament building in Baghdad on Saturday, for the second time in just a few days. This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

Recently, the same goal is supported by the protesters broke into the parliament building July 27th. Even now, a large crowd fought their way to the Green Zone of the government buildings, despite being blocked by the security forces.

Thousands of protesters tore down concrete barriers on the bridge leading to the Green Zone and ran inside through tear gas fired by security forces.

“We are here in the name of revolution,” one protester announced.

Ten months have passed since the elections in which the Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr led by the bloc won the largest share of the parliament, but did not come to power. Demonstrators oppose al-Sadr’s opponent Mohammed al-Sudan become prime minister.