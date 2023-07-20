Home page politics

Split

Followers of the Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr hold up the Koran, the holy book of Muslims, during a demonstration in front of the Swedish embassy. © Hadi Mizban/AP

A copy of the Koran is said to be set on fire again during a protest in Sweden. The anger about this is already venting itself in Iraq in advance.

Baghdad – After the announcement of another planned burning of the Koran in Sweden, demonstrators temporarily stormed the country’s embassy in Iraq and set it on fire. According to eyewitnesses, hundreds marched to the embassy, ​​many of whom climbed over barriers and shouted slogans like “Yes, yes to the Koran”.

Pictures on social networks showed fire and clouds of smoke on the building in Baghdad at night. Some celebrated in the streets, waving Iraqi flags. Among the protesters were many supporters of the influential Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr. Some of the groups withdrew again by morning.

Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs: “Employees are safe”

The Swedish Foreign Ministry said it was informed about the situation and was in constant contact with the local staff. “Our employees are safe,” said the press office in Stockholm.

“We condemn all attacks on diplomats and employees of international organizations.” It is the task of Iraqi security forces to protect diplomatic missions. Videos showed little resistance from security forces during the night’s commotion.

Swedish police had earlier approved a request for a public meeting to be held outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm today. According to the Swedish news agency TT, one person wanted to burn a Koran and an Iraqi flag. Only two people should therefore take part in the demonstration. According to eyewitnesses, demonstrators in Baghdad said the local protest was a reaction to the new planned burning of the Koran in Sweden.

Iraqi Foreign Ministry condemns attack

A copy of the Koran was set on fire during a demonstration in front of the Stockholm mosque at the end of June. There were widespread protests in Iraq. Morocco withdrew its ambassador from Sweden, and Saudi Arabia summoned the Swedish ambassador. Pope Francis also commented on the incident and was “angry and disgusted”. Willful desecration of the Koran is considered blasphemous in Islam. There are penalties for doing so in many Islamic countries.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attack on the Swedish embassy in Baghdad. It was an attack on a diplomatic facility.

The Shiite Al-Sadr is one of the most influential cleric in the Arab world. His Islamist movement is made up of millions of mostly poorer people from urban areas. After a long political crisis, his supporters stormed and occupied the government palace with the office of the prime minister in Baghdad and the parliament building in 2022. Al-Sadr also called for an “angry protest” in front of the Swedish embassy after the Koran was burned in June. dpa