Al Arabiya: Iraq demands from the US and Britain to extradite those accused of stealing public funds

Iraq has demanded that the US and UK extradite ex-officials accused of stealing 3.7 trillion Iraqi dinars ($2.5 billion) of government funds to stand trial. This was stated by the head of the commission on professional ethics Haider Hanoun, transmits Al Arabiya.

“Interpol has issued Red Wanted Notices to US-citizen ex-Chief of Chancellery, former Prime Minister and Intelligence Chief Mustafa al-Kazimi, and former government finance minister Ali Allawi, who is a British citizen. We expect the two countries to cooperate in the extradition of the aforementioned wanted defendants and thus express their support for Iraq,” Khanun said.

According to the General Commission on Taxes of the Iraqi Ministry of Finance, the funds subject to litigation were withdrawn during the year from September 2021 from the accounts of the state-owned Ar-Rafidein Bank. Five companies and several officials participated in the fraudulent scheme, some of the funds were taken abroad.

