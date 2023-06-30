Iraqi authorities demand that Sweden extradite an immigrant who publicly burned the Koran

Iraqi authorities demanded that Sweden extradite an immigrant who publicly committed the act of burning the Koran. This was stated by the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country Ahmed al-Sahhaf, his words leads INA agency.

The diplomat recalled that this man is an Iraqi citizen. “Therefore, we demand that the Swedish authorities hand him over to the Iraqi government so that he can be tried in accordance with Iraqi law,” he stressed.

On June 28, an action coordinated with the police took place in Stockholm, during which the Koran was torn up and burned. In protest, the man tore the pages out of the book, wiped his shoes with them, and then put bacon in it and set it on fire. This was watched by 200 people.

Later it became known that the 37-year-old Iraqi refugee Salvan Momika carried out the action with the burning of the Koran on Medborjarplatsen Square in the center of Stockholm, Sweden.

Dozens of protesting Iraqis stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad in response to the burning of the Koran in front of the central mosque in Stockholm.