The Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohamed Shia al Sudani, declared three days of mourning throughout the country after the fire during a wedding celebration in the northern province of Nineveh, which has so far left at least 114 dead and more than 200 injured, in one of the worst tragedies of this type in Iraq in recent years.

In addition, The governor of the Nineveh region, Najm al Jubori, also declared a week of mourning in the province, and ordered all departments to hold a minute of silence on Thursday, in addition to asking religious authorities in the region to pray for the victims, according to a statement.

The United Nations mission in Iraq called the fire “an immense tragedy,” said its staff are “shocked and pained by the horrible loss of life” and extended its condolences to the families of the deceased, according to a statement.

He fire took place in the Al Haitham Hall party roomduring the celebration of a Christian wedding that brought together about 600 people, according to in-person sources consulted by EFE.

According to preliminary reports from the Iraqi Civil Defense, the fire would have been caused by the use of fireworks inside the room, which was covered in “highly flammable” Ecobond plastic panels and not permitted for construction of this type. of facilities.

According to videos spread on social networks, The fire caused the roof to collapse and the flames engulfed the dance floor where the groom and bride were dancing surrounded by their loved ones.

For this reason, the Minister of the Interior, Abdul Amir al Shammari, ordered the formation of an investigation committee to clarify the facts, and announced the issuance of arrest warrants against four of the owners of the premises, whom he accuses of not complying with the minimum construction standards.

Likewise, according to the Iraqi state news agency INA, The authorities have already arrested nine workers at the room for questioning.



The Christian community in Iraq is made up of between 200,000 and 500,000 people, according to various estimates, and is concentrated mainly in northern Iraq, with Nineveh being the main stronghold of this religious minority.

Facility fires are common in Iraq, especially with rising temperatures of the summer and due to the lack of maintenance and the poor state of the infrastructure of a country that is still in the process of reconstruction after decades of war and sectarian violence.

In July 2021, 60 coronavirus patients died in a hospital in Nasiriyah, southern Iraq, a tragedy that sparked popular protests demanding that those responsible for the negligence be brought to justice.

