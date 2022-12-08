Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

No negotiations between Baghdad and Erbil on disputed issues included a demand for the implementation of Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution, in order to settle the situation in the areas that witnessed demographic changes between 1968 and 2003, by normalizing the situation, conducting a population census, and conducting a referendum to determine the fate of the covered areas, especially Kirkuk Governorate.

The Kurdish parties, the Democratic Party and the National Union, believe that Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution is the only “road map” for resolving the conflict between the center and the region over the nationally mixed areas, especially the oil-rich Kirkuk province. The leaders of the Kurdistan region have been calling for its implementation at various times.

Arabs and Turkmen object to any attempt to implement Article 140. From their point of view, any attempt to implement Article 140 is a constitutional violation, due to the expiration of the time limit set for its implementation. On the other hand, Turkmen and Arabs complain about the demographic change that occurred after 2003 on behalf of the Kurds, under the pretext of implementing this article. . Therefore, the Turkmen and Arabs demanded a special status for Kirkuk, through establishing the Kirkuk region or keeping the province affiliated to a central government.

Legal expert and political analyst Amir Al-Daami stated that “the Iraqi constitution set December 2007 as a deadline for the implementation of Article 140 of the constitution, but the Federal Court in 2017 said that this date came for regulatory matters, and therefore this article is valid and can be applied at any time.”