Iraq recently announced the recovery of more than 6,000 artifacts from Britain, in the second largest antiquities recovery operation, after the largest operation during which Iraq recovered more than 17,000 artifacts from the United States of America in July 2021.

In the most recent recovery process, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed, in a statement, that: “Within the framework of continuous cooperation between Iraq and the United States of America in the field of returning illegally smuggled Iraqi antiquities, the Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in Washington received two artifacts from the Office of the Attorney General in New York.”

Details of the recovery process

The estimated value of the two pieces, according to the statement of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, is approximately $275,000.

The two artifacts are an elephant made of lime and a bull made of alabaster dating back to the fourth millennium BC.

The two artifacts were looted from the ancient city of Uruk, smuggled during the Gulf War, and entered New York in the United States in the late 1990s.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry stated that the piece of the ancient bull was seized from the private collection of antiquities dealer Shelby White, and the other piece was seized in a warehouse owned by convicted antiquities dealer Robin Sims.

Counselor Dhafer Abdul Razzaq Jalil attended the handover ceremony on behalf of the Iraqi Embassy in Washington, and on the American side, Assistant Attorney General and Head of the Antiquities Trafficking Unit in New York, Matthew Bogdanos, and representatives of the Department of Homeland Security Investigation Office.

Regarding the importance of the recovery process, Dilshad Ahmed, an Iraqi researcher interested in heritage and antiquities, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia:

– The importance of these two pieces lies in the fact that they date back to a distant historical period dating back to the fourth millennium BC, which indicates a civilization that spanned thousands of years.

– This period of time witnessed the beginning of the flourishing of the Sumerian civilization in various fields and fields such as agriculture, architecture, law, culture and the arts.

There is no doubt that the high rate of recovery of these precious antiquities and treasures, which reflect the nobility of the civilization of Mesopotamia, is a strong indication that Iraq’s activation of recovery diplomacy, research, monitoring and follow-up regarding its lost and looted antiquities, which were smuggled abroad and sold through mafia deals and antiquities smugglers, yields results. Eat it remarkably and promising.

– In light of the success of the diplomacy of restoring Iraq’s cultural and archaeological property abroad, programs and mechanisms should be put in place to upgrade the various Iraqi archaeological sites and regions, maintain and develop them into tourist, knowledge and cultural attractions that attract people from everywhere, and in a way that provides abundant financial returns, through the development of archaeological tourism as one of the most important economic sectors and a source of diversification of national income sources.

– The Iraqi Antiquities Law imposes strict penalties on antiquities traffickers and smugglers. However, it is not possible to completely eradicate the phenomenon of theft and smuggling of antiquities, especially with widespread poverty, unemployment, and difficult security and living conditions in the country.

Iraq is one of the richest countries in the world with antiquities, to the extent that some archaeological and cultural treasures, due to their abundance, sometimes float on the roofs of historical sites, due to environmental and climatic factors such as rain and torrential rains.

Iraq was in the past the cradle of some of the oldest cities and civilizations in the world, and thousands of archaeological sites and historical monuments are spread across the country, as the Sumerians, Babylonians, Mitannians, Assyrians and others lived there.