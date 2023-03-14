Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein renewed today, Tuesday, Iraq’s keenness to make the mission of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Iraq a success. During his meeting with the commander of the NATO mission in Iraq, Lieutenant General Giovanni Iannucci, the Iraqi minister praised the NATO mission’s tasks in training the Iraqi security forces and providing military advice in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense and the National Security Advisory, as well as initiating new projects, including supporting Iraq in the field of cybersecurity.

Lieutenant General Iannucci expressed his pleasure at the fruitful cooperation between the concerned Iraqi authorities and the NATO mission in Iraq in facilitating the mission’s tasks to achieve its goals.

He called for the importance of Iraq’s security and stability in relation to the region and NATO, and the alliance’s desire to consolidate relations with Iraq in the next stage on the political level, and not be limited to the military and security level. According to a statement by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the importance of Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein’s upcoming visit to Brussels this month and the meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg were discussed.