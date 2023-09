How did you feel about the content of this article?

Violent protest in Malmo, Sweden, earlier this month, against authorizations for demonstrations with burning of the Quran | Photo: EFE/EPA/JOHAN NILSSON

An Iraqi court sentenced 18 police officers to prison on Tuesday (13) for failing to prevent vandals from setting fire to the Swedish embassy in Baghdad in July, in protest over episodes of burning the Quran, the holy book of Islam, in the country. European.

Information about the convictions was published by the Reuters agency, which had access to a copy of the sentence and confirmed the news with two officials from the Ministry of the Interior.

The decision points out that the police officers were condemned for “refraining from their duties to protect the Swedish embassy and to detain the people who invaded and set it on fire”. Sentences range from 18 months to three years in prison, but can be appealed.

In July, due to authorization for acts in Sweden involving the destruction of the Quran, supporters of the religious leader Moqtada al-Sadr invaded and set fire to the Swedish embassy in Baghdad.

In response, the Swedish government summoned the Iraqi deputy ambassador in Stockholm for clarification. Outraged by the burning of the Quran, the Iraqi government ordered the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador in Baghdad.

The protests with burning of the Quran in front of the embassies of Islamic countries in Sweden and Denmark generated outrage in the Muslim world and caused Stockholm to raise the alert level for terrorist attacks.

At the end of August, the Danish government presented a bill to ban sacred books of any religion from being burned in public in the Nordic country.

Sweden reported that it does not currently have plans to implement a similar measure, as it considers that it would constitute an attack on freedom of expression, but is considering authorizing politics to intervene in demonstrations of this type if they represent a threat to national security.