Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani confirmed, during a phone call with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Iraq’s commitment to preventing any targeted action that would undermine security, while security sources in Anbar province confirmed that US forces have reinforced their presence at the Ain al-Assad base in anticipation of any targeting.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that “Al-Sudani confirmed during a phone call with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken yesterday, Iraq’s commitment to preventing any directed action that would lead to a breach of security or expose the advisors of the international coalition to combat ISIS present in Iraq to any danger,” stressing the continuation of communication between the two sides in order to end the coalition’s missions in Iraq and move to bilateral security relations that serve the interests of enhancing security and stability.”

In the context, sources indicated that the US forces and the international coalition forces at the “Ain al-Assad” base have strengthened their presence inside and around the base in anticipation of any targeting, while radars have been deployed to detect missiles before they fall on the base. On the fifth of this month, the “Ain al-Assad” air base, west of Anbar province, which includes US forces and international coalition advisors, was bombed by two missiles.