With the arrival of the current Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kazemi, to his position last May, he launched a wide campaign to end the displacement file in the country, by settling the files of the displaced, and returning them “voluntarily” to their homes.

The Iraqi Minister of Immigration, Evan Faeq, told the official news agency, INA: “The ministry has closed all the camps for the displaced in all governorates, except for the Kurdistan region, during which the last displacement camp in Mosul, which is Al-Jada’a camp, will be closed this month.”

She added that “the region’s camps are difficult to close, because the ministry has no authority over them, and it is affiliated with the region’s government, but the ministry is coordinating to close the Dohuk, Erbil and Sulaymaniyah camps.”

She stressed that “the ministry supports the voluntary return, but it sees the lack of real will in the Kurdistan region to end the displacement file, especially since the ministry cannot pressure the Kurdistan Regional Government to close the camps, but it requests that there be a door to dialogue with the federal government to end the displacement file.”

correct path

In turn, an official in the Iraqi Ministry of Immigration said, “The displacement file is on the right track, and this is important to the current government, as we were able during the last period to make some settlements, in coordination with the Sunni Endowment Office, to end this important file, but despite the announcement of the end of those lean years. There are still thousands of displaced people outside areas, and these cannot be considered displaced because of terrorism, but rather they are areas that need political settlements, especially the Jurf al-Sakhar area.”

The Iraqi official added in an interview with Sky News Arabia, “The ministry is an executive body, and we cannot do everything. There are files related to other ministries, such as the security establishment, and some of them need purely political intervention, but what has been achieved so far, is a great effort, in which I participate.” Many local organizations, and even some Arab countries, that provided in-kind and financial assistance.

During the past months, the Iraqi government closed all the camps, which were in the governorates of Anbar, Nineveh, Salah al-Din, and Diyala, as well as the capital, Baghdad, where it launched a financial grant for families returning to their homes, which encouraged the return.

With ISIS taking control of a number of Iraqi provinces in 2014, millions of families fled from those provinces, to safer cities, such as the Kurdistan region, the capital Baghdad, and others; To escape from the tyranny of the terrorist organization.

The conflict with ISIS has displaced 6 million people inside Iraq, according to a statement by the International Organization for Migration in early November, explaining that hundreds of thousands of families have returned to their homes after four years.

clan interventions

Clan interventions and social problems are the most prominent restrictions that prevented the displaced from returning. Over the past years, this file has turned into a pressure card in the hands of the armed factions, to keep these areas free of their residents, but political and clan solutions have been able to achieve progress in this file.

In turn, human rights activist Mona Al-Amiri believes that “the file of displacement exhausted millions of families, when they left their homes, due to terrorism and the collapse of the security situation, and their return to their homes was a difficult path, by making governmental and clan settlements, preparing the compensation file for them, and so on. of logistical procedures.

Al-Amiri added in a statement to Sky News Arabia that, “Declaring Iraq free of displaced people due to ISIS terrorism, does not mean that there are no displaced people completely, but rather the end of the dangers of war, and a comprehensive return of the displaced, however, the presence of thousands of families who have not yet been allowed to return cannot be overlooked.” Such as the areas of Jurf al-Sakhar, Yathrib and others, and they need a political agreement, not just technical or administrative measures.”