The Director General of the Forensic Medicine Department, Dr. Zaid Ali Abbas, confirmed that these narcotic substances were received from the investigation authorities, in different and varied forms, including a drawing of a bear, an electronic hookah, electronic cigarettes known locally as hashish, and an electronic hookah containing a liquid of cannabis.

He stressed the importance of awareness and continuous vigilance to protect society from the dangers of this type of drug, because it is one of the narcotic substances mentioned in Table No. (4.1) attached to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law No. 50 of 2017 .

He called for concerted efforts among all to limit the spread of drugs and their abuse in society, and emphasized the importance of strengthening deterrence in a scientific and thoughtful manner..

Undercover drugs

The Iraqi social researcher, Nawal Al-Ibrahim, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia:

* This advertisement reveals the seriousness of the widespread consumption of this type of cigarette, especially among adolescents and children, which seems clear to be a kind of hallucinogen..

* The responsible authorities must tighten control over the sale of such prohibited seizures and hold their promoters and traffickers accountable, especially since they do not hesitate to follow the most heinous methods to promote their toxic goods, to the point of marketing them in the form of candy to children..

* Such advertisements and campaigns are necessary to introduce people to these hidden narcotic substances, and raise awareness of the ways and bypass methods that are adopted to promote and disseminate illicit substances and hallucinogens, which contributes to avoiding many people from falling into their trap..

Health and mental risks

In turn, the Iraqi health expert, Dr. Muhammad Al-Khafaf, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia :

* Electronic cigarettes were introduced more than 13 years ago in markets around the world, but their popularity has recently increased dramatically, under the pretext that they are less harmful than regular cigarettes, which is a scientifically incorrect claim..

* When a smoker lights a regular cigarette and burns its tobacco, a process of chemical reaction begins to occur between fire, i.e. heat and oxygen, and this process is scientifically called combustion, and toxic components such as carbon monoxide, hydrogen cyanide (hydric acid), benzene, nitrogen oxide and tar are released, and this mixture of Toxins contribute to the smoker, and those around him, with cancer, respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

* In electronic cigarettes, the liquids inside them consist of an artificial organic compound, propylene glycol and vegetable glycerine, in addition to nicotine in certain proportions..

* What increases the risk of this type of cigarette is the carcinogenic compounds, sweeteners, flavors, heavy metals, vegetable and animal oils added to it, and in some countries special types of hashish and drugs are added to it. .

* In conclusion, the danger of the two toxic types is fatal, and it is important to avoid them and raise awareness of the health and mental risks resulting from their use..