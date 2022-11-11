Resolution details

. The document addressed to the directorates and sectors, included a directive from the commander of the ground forces, according to which the “saggy” officers at the rank of lieutenant-captain must conduct a weight check, and if they are unable to reduce their weight, they will be referred to retirement..

. The directive emphasized the examination of sick officers who have a weak heart before engaging them in courses for the “flabby” to avoid a risk to their lives if they participate in the courses..

. Noting that the weight check for officers will be on an annual basis, and the Directorate of Military Medical Matters should issue a timetable for the examination, and those who have a promotion are subject to a weight check twice (general examination and promotion examination)..

. The document issued by the Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army, stressed the orders of the medical and field medical units “not to be polite” when conducting weight checks for officers, and the examination must be “accurate, honest and responsible”“.

. The Chief of Staff stipulated that the commander of the ground forces summon a section of the officers who were examined by the medical commands, and conduct a weight check for them to confirm their weight and compare it with the examination conducted for them by the commanding officers..

. Al-Hussein Military Hospital has been designated to check weight for officers with the rank of brigadier general and above, stipulating that the Officers Administration Department add a weight check to the service line.

uproar

The document caused a sensation in Iraqi social networks and platforms, between welcome and cynic, as the comments of its pioneers varied, between those who considered the decision necessary and consistent with the necessities of the usual stereotype of military personnel, who usually have the highest levels of physical fitness, agility and muscular strength..

“Bumping and bullying“

While commentators objected to such a decision, considering it to be an aberration and interference in the privacy of the officers and the nature of their bodies, and some went as far as describing it as a form of bullying among the obese, which is unacceptable according to them and involves discrimination against those who suffer from obesity, not only in the military, but in society as a whole..

Commentators have also questioned the possibility of implementing this directive in practice, wondering: Will it include officers of higher ranks and senior ranks as well, or will its application be limited to junior officers only? .

legal opinion

The Iraqi legal expert, Muhammad al-Samarrai, said, in an interview with Sky News Arabia: “The military institution is distinguished by discipline and obedience to orders issued from the highest to the lowest, and adherence to directives and orders related to military control, including the duty to maintain physical fitness and appropriate weights.“.

He adds: “According to the Military Service and Retirement Law No. 3 of 2010, there are conditions that must be fulfilled and the powers and discretion granted to the Ministry of Defense regarding retirement and the granting of promotions in military ranks. Failure to obey orders may be a reason to prevent or delay promotion to higher ranks, and the delay In promotion for four years, it may be a reason for retirement, as well as failure to obey orders and incompetence may be among the direct reasons for retirement according to Article 47 of the Military Service and Retirement Law“.

Al-Samarrai continues: “Therefore, issuing orders to check weights for officers according to a timetable and continuing on it periodically, and punishing those who refrain from implementing the order to lose weight by referring to retirement, is consistent with the provisions of the military law, because failure to comply with the military order may be punished by delaying promotion, which entails Also referral to retirement, as the officer who refrained from carrying out the above military orders has become ineligible to retain the military rank and position“.

He concludes by saying: “These orders are very important and are in the interest of military control, strengthening physical military capabilities, and returning to the correct application of the provisions of military law in a professional manner.”