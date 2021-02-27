Hoda Jassim, agencies (Baghdad)

Calm returned to the streets of the Iraqi city of Nasiriyah yesterday, after a bloody day that I witnessed against the background of the security unrest that accompanied the protest demonstrations, which lasted for five days, leaving six dead and more than 250 wounded protesters and security forces.

Iraqi security sources and eyewitnesses said: “Normal life has returned to the streets of Nasiriyah, the center of Dhi Qar governorate, and bridges have been opened to traffic in light of the large deployment of security forces to control security and stability.”

On the other hand, security sources reported that Lieutenant General Abdul Ghani Al-Asadi, head of the National Security Agency, will start his duties, starting next Tuesday, with the position of governor of Dhi Qar, succeeding the former governor, Nazem Al-Waeli.

Al-Waeli submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi last night, against the background of the escalation of popular protests calling for his removal from office, due to the deterioration of living services, the spread of corruption and the spread of unemployment.

For his part, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi directed the opening of a broad investigation to determine the events that took place in Dhi Qar. A statement by Al-Kazemi’s office stated that the recent measures taken with regard to Dhi Qar Governorate, including the assignment of a new governor to the governorate, the formation of an advisory council linked to the prime minister, and the opening of a broad investigation to find out those responsible for the recent events, represent a prelude to embarking on a major campaign to reconstruct the governorate.

The Prime Minister called on the people of the province and its clans to contribute to the pacification to give the new administration sufficient opportunity to carry out its tasks in serving the people of the city.