The Iraqi Foreign Ministry condemned the Iranian missile strike and called it a violation of sovereignty
The Iraqi Foreign Ministry condemned the missile attack by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and called it an attack on the country's sovereignty. This is reported by Reuters.
The Iraqi Foreign Ministry called Iran's attack on Erbil an aggression against the country's sovereignty and the safety of citizens. The department emphasized that the victims of the strike were civilians in residential areas.
