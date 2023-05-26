Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Calls have escalated in Iraq for the formation of a “crisis cell” to confront the drought that is now threatening the country, while the government is seeking to find quick solutions to solve the crisis, which experts in water affairs pointed out as being no less dangerous than security crises.

An expert in water issues, Adel Al-Mukhtar, called for the formation of a “crisis cell” to confront the serious drought crisis in the country.

Al-Mukhtar said, “Iraq is going through a very serious drought crisis, and yet there are no real government measures to confront this crisis and find quick solutions to it, especially as we are approaching the summer season and water storage may not be sufficient until the end of this year.”

The expert pointed out that the crisis is escalating, with no solutions, and that what is being proposed are mere media solutions that do not really exist on the ground.

Earlier, the Ministry of Water Resources confirmed that Iraq has a water shortage estimated at 80 billion cubic meters, in reference to the depletion of most of the strategic water reserves in lakes and dams.

In less than 4 years, Iraq, which is ranked fifth on the global drought index, has lost about 53 billion cubic meters of its water reserves, according to data from the Ministry of Water Resources.

According to experts, the loss of one billion cubic meters results in severe damage to the plant and animal agricultural wealth, as estimates indicate that Iraq has lost 260 thousand dunums of agricultural land, and the number is subject to increase, sometimes due to the lack of water flowing into Iraqi lands, and sometimes due to fear of farmers and residents of banks, estuaries, and river channels. from imminent danger.

Professor of Geography, Professor Dr. Abdul-Zahra Al-Janabi, believes that the problem of drought in Iraq is represented by the decline in water imports in the Tigris and Euphrates rivers and their tributaries, due to the large number of dams built at their sources in neighboring countries, the lack of rain falling on their sources, and the diversion of neighboring countries into the courses of dozens of small rivers, in addition to the A sharp decline in rainfall across Iraq to its lowest level in 100 years.

Regarding the repercussions of the water shortage crisis hitting Iraq, Al-Janabi – author of the book “Iraq’s Regional Geography” – says that it has serious repercussions on agriculture, economic activities, social conditions, the environment and others.