The statement said that the 33-month agreement stipulates that the group will rehabilitate a gas processing plant and build new gas facilities in the giant field managed by the Russian company Lukoil.

The deal is part of a series of contracts aimed at developing gas facilities that energy officials say will help Iraq stop burning gas associated with oil extraction and use the processed gas to generate electricity.

The OPEC member state relies heavily on Iranian gas imports to operate its electrical grid. But the United States pushed Iraq to reduce its dependence on Iranian gas.

Iraq continues to burn some of the extracted gas along with crude oil because it lacks the facilities necessary to process it and turn it into fuel for domestic consumption or export.