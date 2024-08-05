American soldiers wounded in attack on US base in Al Asad, western Iraq. The Washington Post cites Defense sources as saying that “several” service members were injured in a suspected rocket attack. Al Asad Air Base has been repeatedly targeted by pro-Iranian militias in recent months. “We can confirm that there was a suspected rocket attack on Al-Asad Air Base,” a Defense source said, as reported by CNN.

The attack comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, with Iran threatening to retaliate against Israel after the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week. Israel has not commented on Haniyeh’s killing. The picture is completed by threats from Lebanon’s Hezbollah against Israel after one of its commanders was killed in Beirut hours before the attack that killed Haniyeh.