Iraq | At least nine policemen were killed in a bomb attack in Iraq

At least nine Iraqi policemen were killed in a bomb attack on Sunday, reports the Reuters news agency. In addition, two police officers were seriously injured.

The bomb exploded in a police convoy in Iraq near the village of Safra, southwest of the city of Kirkuk, sources told Reuters.

Prime Minister of Iraq Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered an investigation after the attack to find out if there were “terrorist elements” in the attack. The prime minister said in his statement that he had sent the commander of the Iraqi State Police to the scene for further investigations.

Any the party has not said that it is behind the attack.

According to the Iraqi authorities, there is reason to suspect that the terrorist group Isis was the perpetrator of the attack. The group is said to be still an active player in the region.

In December 2017, Iraq declared that it had defeated ISIS, which once controlled large areas of the country. Although Iraq declared victory over the group, individuals belonging to the group have carried out attacks against government forces in different parts of the country.