Iraq | At least a hundred died in a fire at a wedding party

The wedding was celebrated in the province of Nineveh, in the northern part of Iraq.

According to the first reports, at least nine people died and 25 were injured in the fire, but according to state television, there were at least a hundred dead and 150 injured.

There is currently no information on the cause of the fire.