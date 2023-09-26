Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Iraq | At least a hundred died in a fire at a wedding party

September 26, 2023
Iraq | At least a hundred died in a fire at a wedding party

There are at least 150 injured, says the state media.

in Iraq at least one hundred people have died and 150 have been injured in a fire at a wedding party, reports news agency Reuters.

The wedding was celebrated in the province of Nineveh, in the northern part of Iraq.

According to the first reports, at least nine people died and 25 were injured in the fire, but according to state television, there were at least a hundred dead and 150 injured.

There is currently no information on the cause of the fire.

