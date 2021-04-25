At least 82 people died when the Ibn al Khatib hospital in Baghdad, located in the southeast of the Iraqi capital, caught fire this Sunday, and was intended for patients with coronavirus. Authorities acknowledged that the death toll could still rise.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi, suspended the Minister of Health and expelled the director of the Ibn al-Khatib hospital and other officials in response to the calamitous fire, for which he also decreed three days of national mourning.

The causes of the fire were under investigation, the head of government said, but local media, citing unidentified medical sources, said it appeared to be started by the bursting of stored oxygen cylinders in the intensive care room without respecting the safety conditions.

Among the dead were at least 28 patients who they were connected to respirators for serious cases of coronavirus, the spokesman for the Iraqi Human Rights Commission, a semi-official body, Ali al-Bayati said on Twitter.

Iraqis transferred bodies of the victims of the fire in the hospital. AFP photo

The flames began last night on the second floor of the hospital, in the intensive therapy room for patients with Covid-19, and the firefighters were only able to extinguish them at dawn.

“The Ministry of the Interior announces the death of 82 people and 110 wounded in the accidental fire “of the hospital, the ministry said today in a statement released by state media.

Most of the dead suffered severe burnssaid nurse Maher Ahmed, who described the fire and explosion as “volcanoes of fire.”

Other patients ended up suffocated by the smoke, Ahmed added, explaining that he saw – powerless – how a patient struggled to breathe in smoke.

Paramedics took the bodies, many so burned it was impossible to recognize them, to another hospital, where Ahmed said forensic teams will try to identify them by comparing DNA samples with those of their relatives.

The hospital burned down. Photo EFE

According to official information, 20 bodies were recovered and more than 30 people with burns have been evacuated.

The director of the Iraqi civil defense service, Kadhem Buhan, reported that 90 patients and their companions have been rescued in a fire that started in the plant for patients with coronavirus. “The cause of the fire has not yet been precisely determined,” Buhan was quoted as saying by the Iraqi news agency INA.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mostafa al Kazemi ordered an immediate investigation and lamented in a statement “the tragic incident.” “Al Kazemi ordered an immediate investigation into the causes of the accident and that the director of the hospital, the director of security and those responsible for maintaining the devices in the hospital were questioned,” it was officially reported.

Al Kazemi described as “crime“The alleged negligence that caused an explosion and a hospital fire.

“Negligence in these matters is not a mere mistake, but a crime whose responsibility must be assumed by all negligents,” said the prime minister.

The fire occurred when Iraq, a country with a decades-long shortage of medicines, doctors and hospitals, deal with a severe second wave of coronavirus.

Daily Covid-19 cases average around 8,000, the highest level since Iraq began posting infection rates early last year.

Last Wednesday, the country exceeded one million cases of coronavirus.

However, it registers a relatively low death toll, probably due to its population being one of the youngest in the world.

According to the Ministry of Health, Iraq accumulates more than 1.02 million coronavirus infections and 15,217 deaths.

Source: AFP, AP and EFE

PB