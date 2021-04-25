At least 58 people died when the Ibn al Khatib hospital in Baghdad, located in the southeast of the Iraqi capital, caught fire this Sunday, and was intended for patients with coronavirus. Authorities acknowledged that the death toll could still rise.

According to official information, 20 bodies were recovered and more than 30 people with burns have been evacuated.

So far no official data on the number of injured has been released and some local media point out that the cause of the fire may be a failure of the hospital center’s oxygen system.

The director of the Iraqi civil defense service, Kadhem Buhan, reported that 90 patients and their companions have been rescued in a fire that started in the plant for patients with coronavirus. “The cause of the fire has not yet been precisely determined,” Buhan was quoted as saying by the Iraqi news agency INA.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mostafa al Kazemi ordered an immediate investigation and lamented in a statement “the tragic incident.” “Al Kazemi ordered an immediate investigation into the causes of the accident and that the director of the hospital, the director of security and those responsible for maintaining the devices in the hospital were questioned,” it was officially reported.

Al Kazemi described as “crime“The alleged negligence that caused an explosion and a hospital fire.

“Negligence in these matters is not a mere mistake, but a crime whose responsibility must be assumed by all negligents,” said the prime minister.

With information from agencies