The Ain al Asad military base in western Iraq’s Al Anbar province, which is home to US troops, was the target of an attack with at least 10 missiles on March 3, according to local forces and the international coalition. This is the second attack in a month against a base with US soldiers on Iraqi soil and it occurs two days before Pope Francis’ visit.

Around 7:30 a.m. local time, at least ten rockets were aimed at the Ain al Asad military base in western Iraq, according to the colonel and spokesman for the United States Army, Wayne Marotto, with troops at the scene. .

“Ten rockets were fired at an Iraqi military base, Al Asad Air Base, which is home to coalition troops,” Marotto said.

A Baghdad security source and a local government official said the rockets were fired from the Baiader area, west of Baghdadi city.

So far the authorities have not reported on the possible responsibility of this event, which did not cause significant losses, according to the Iraqi Army, without providing further details.

The international coalition on Iraqi soil, led by the United States, is fighting the terrorist group Islamic State, which is still fighting to regain control in areas of Syria and Iraq.

Second attack in a month against US troops in Iraq

This is the second attack, in a month, with projectiles against a military base on Iraqi soil that has the presence of US troops.

On February 16, another assault in the north of the nation killed a civilian contractor from the United States and wounded a uniformed man from that country.

Furthermore, it comes just a week after Washington launched an airstrike on pro-Iranian militia targets along the Iraq-Syrian border. At least one militiaman died, raising fears of revenge.

This Wednesday, the target of the aggression was the same base where last January Iran attacked with missiles, in retaliation for the assassination of its general. Qassem Soleimani, in an operation ordered a year earlier by the government of then President Donald Trump.

In the retaliation offensive, dozens of US servicemen they were injured and suffered concussions.

Pope says he will not cancel his visit to Iraq, despite violence

This aggression takes place two days before the historic visit of Pope Francis, who from March 5 to 8 will visit several provinces of the nation.

This is the first tour of a pontiff in this predominantly Muslim country where the Christian Catholic minority has suffered persecution and heinous crimes by jihadists such as the self-styled Islamic State.

Security men in front of a poster on the visit of Pope Francis, two days before the first visit of a pontiff to this country. In Baghdad, Iraq, on March 3, 2021. © Reuters / Khalid al-Mousily

Despite the violence and warnings about how dangerous this papal visit would be, the highest representative of the Catholic Church assured that he will not cancel the meeting.

“The people of Iraq are waiting for us. They were waiting for Saint John Paul II, who was not allowed to go. The people cannot be disappointed a second time. Let us pray that this trip can be carried out well (…) For some time I have I wanted to meet those people who suffered so much and meet that martyred Church, “said Francisco hours after learning about the new episode of violence.

US troops in Iraq significantly decreased their presence there last year under the Trump administration, though they left troop presence mainly in Ain al-Assad and in the capital Baghdad.

The ex-president justified that it was necessary take the United States out of what it called “eternal wars” and reduce its military presence abroad, But Iraqi military forces and security experts warned that the country would be even more vulnerable to siege by various groups operating outside the law.

