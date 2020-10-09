A teacher and a journalists have been missing in Iraqi Kurdistan for several days, warns an international association.

Human rights defenders are concerned about the fate of a journalist who, since the start of the week, has been held by unidentified men in Iraqi Kurdistan. In this northern region of the country, several activists have been in detention, sometimes for almost two months, for having participated in demonstrations.

Sherwan Sherwani, editor of the monthly Bashur, known for his investigations into corruption in the Northern Iraqi Autonomous Region, was arrested at his home in Erbil on Wednesday, “without legal reason or judicial mandate“, denounces a press release from Kurdish militants.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), an association for the protection of journalists based in the United States, “10 police officers, four of them in civilian clothes“questioned the editor-in-chief. They have”grabbed his two laptops, notebook and CDs before pointing a gun at his head and handcuffing him“.

The journalist, already arrested in the past for articles disputed by the authorities, had criticized on Facebook, several days before his disappearance, the Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani. He notably demanded accountability for the deaths of journalists and activists in Kurdistan, according to the CPJ association. Human rights activists are also worried about the fate of Badel Barwari, a schoolteacher who participated almost two months ago in demonstrations in Dohuk (north) demanding the three months of salaries missing from civil servants since the beginning of the year.

While demonstrations regularly take place without incident in Sulaymaniyah, the second Kurdish city held by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the rallies in Dohuk and Erbil, the capital held by the Democratic Party of Kurdistan (PDK) led by Massoud Barzani, have been dispersed. The head of the Kurdistan Human Rights Committee, Dhiaa Boutros, thus told local media that “305 people were arrested, 19 of them still in detention“since the end of August.