The Security Media Cell of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command announced today, Sunday, the arrest of a dangerous leader in the terrorist organization ISIS in a military intelligence operation in Anbar Governorate, west of the capital, Baghdad.

A statement by the Media Cell stated that the Military Intelligence Directorate carried out a qualitative operation that resulted in the arrest of the dangerous terrorist called “Abu Safiya Al-Iraqi” in the “Al-Rummanah” district of Anbar Governorate.

The statement explained that the detainee is wanted by the Iraqi judiciary according to the provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Law, as he had previously participated in many terrorist acts against the Iraqi and Syrian security forces, and he was handed over to the requesting party in the field and in principle.

Despite the Iraqi government’s announcement of the military elimination of the extremist ISIS organization at the end of 2017, remnants of the organization continue to carry out attacks targeting civilians and security forces from time to time.