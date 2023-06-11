And the official spokesman for the Ministry of Planning stated, in a statement, that “the Central Statistical Organization, by monitoring the variables, recorded an increase in the annual inflation rate in April 2023, compared to the same month of last year, by 4 percent.”

He added, “The reasons for the decrease in inflation during the month of April are due to the decrease in the prices of a number of departments, including the food and non-alcoholic beverages department, which decreased by (0.8 percent), and the housing department decreased by (2.2 percent).”

The transportation department decreased by (1.1 percent), the goods and services department decreased by (1 percent), while the equipment and equipment department decreased by 1.3 percent.

In its latest report, the International Monetary Fund expected that annual inflation in Iraq would rise to 6.6 percent in 2023, noting that “annual inflation in Iraq during 2020 amounted to 0.6 percent, to rise in 2021 to 6 percent.”

Expectations also indicated that the annual inflation in Iraq will decrease during the year 2024 to 1.6 percent.