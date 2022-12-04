December 4, 2022 14:32

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein announced today, Sunday, the return of 18,000 smuggled artifacts, stressing that “Iraq was subjected, at various times, to systematic theft to smuggle its cultural heritage.” Minister Hussein said, during the inauguration of the Forum of Ancient Civilizations in its sixth edition in the capital, Baghdad today, that “the world is facing great challenges due to crises and different interests,” noting that “cultural dialogue is a condition for enhancing understanding.” He added, in a speech published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Facebook, that “most of Iraq’s civilizations were exposed to various threats, and terrorism had a hand in destroying civilizational landmarks, but these terrorist acts cannot obliterate history.” He explained that “Iraq pursues a participatory vision, and there is a responsibility before it in the future to take the lead in joint cooperation,” noting that “the challenges of climate change require joint cooperation.” He stressed that “the Forum of Civilizations is a diplomatic approach to support global efforts in facing challenges,” noting that “the Forum of Civilizations is an opportunity for qualitative communication, interaction, and renunciation of violence and hatred.” He revealed that “the Iraqi government has made efforts to stop sabotage operations against antiquities, as more than 18,000 smuggled artifacts have been returned,” expressing “hope to strengthen bilateral cooperation and coordination to return all stolen antiquities.”

Source: agencies